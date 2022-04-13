Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,137,000 after buying an additional 298,367 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,303,000 after buying an additional 563,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,319,000 after buying an additional 280,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,223,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,497,000 after buying an additional 1,765,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:TDS opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.