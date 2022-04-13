Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 70,217 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Four Corners Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,264,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.62. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.82%.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

