Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Up 435.0% in March

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 435.0% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,086.0 days.

Shares of OROVF opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

