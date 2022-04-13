Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

CB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $214.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.03. Chubb has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Chubb by 34.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 8.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

