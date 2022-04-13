Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) PT Raised to GBX 2,550 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,450 ($31.93) to GBX 2,550 ($33.23) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

LON:BRK opened at GBX 2,486.40 ($32.40) on Wednesday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,800 ($36.49). The firm has a market cap of £402.57 million and a PE ratio of 21.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,344.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,520.10.

In other news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,188 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,210 ($28.80), for a total transaction of £26,254.80 ($34,212.67).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

