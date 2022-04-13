Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target Raised to GBX 180

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 175 ($2.28) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s previous close.

QLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.11) price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 166.40 ($2.17).

Get Quilter alerts:

LON:QLT opened at GBX 145.95 ($1.90) on Wednesday. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 108.30 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.65 ($2.21). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53.

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.81), for a total value of £100,704.11 ($131,227.66). Also, insider Tazim Essani acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £19,575 ($25,508.21).

Quilter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.