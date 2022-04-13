THG (LON:THG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

THG (LON:THGGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

THG has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.12) price target on shares of THG in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on THG from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 217 ($2.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 485.40 ($6.33).

LON:THG opened at GBX 90.95 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -1.84. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 717.50 ($9.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.63.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

