The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Increased to GBX 730 by Analysts at Barclays

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 720 ($9.38) to GBX 730 ($9.51) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.90) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 730.83 ($9.52).

SGE stock opened at GBX 710.20 ($9.25) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 692.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 743.05. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 611.60 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 862.20 ($11.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The company has a market cap of £7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.21.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare purchased 3,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.90) per share, with a total value of £20,490 ($26,700.55).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

