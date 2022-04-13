Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) to Hold

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PolyPid will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PolyPid during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyPid by 153.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PolyPid by 22.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in PolyPid by 117.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

