22,554 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,737,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.47. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

