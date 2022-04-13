Reviewing ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Sasol’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Sasol $14.29 billion 1.11 $588.89 million N/A N/A

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Risk & Volatility

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Sasol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Sasol 0 0 3 0 3.00

About ECA Marcellus Trust I (Get Rating)

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Sasol (Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids processes. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur dioxide, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals,plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

