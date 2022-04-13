Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 954,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,039,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

ONE Gas stock opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

