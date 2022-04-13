State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,131 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,901,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 928,514 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 729,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

