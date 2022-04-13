Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

