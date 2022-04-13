Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $94.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.
Selective Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.