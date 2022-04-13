Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $94.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

