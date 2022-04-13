State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

