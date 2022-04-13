Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

ACRE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.26. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 91.03%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,163 shares of company stock worth $167,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,197,000 after purchasing an additional 435,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 697.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

