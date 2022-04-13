MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MasTec by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in MasTec by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MasTec by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in MasTec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in MasTec by 24.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

MasTec stock opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.14. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

MasTec Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.