State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.97 Million Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Cannae worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,844,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 304,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 100,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barry B. Moullet purchased 2,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,002.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CNNE opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

