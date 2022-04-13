Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 347,882 shares.The stock last traded at $16.72 and had previously closed at $16.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.13.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 457.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

