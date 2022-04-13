Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 78,603 shares.The stock last traded at $24.98 and had previously closed at $25.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.36.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 213,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

