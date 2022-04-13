ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 527,330 shares.The stock last traded at $4.36 and had previously closed at $4.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATRenew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. Equities analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. will post -9.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

