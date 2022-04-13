$0.42 EPS Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on AJRD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of AJRD opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 42,406 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $3,037,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

