Zacks: Brokerages Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.94. PayPal reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.78.

PYPL opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.75.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.