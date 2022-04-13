State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,006,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.