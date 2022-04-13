Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 79,607 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,607 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000.

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

