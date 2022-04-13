State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Balchem worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $133.68 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $119.37 and a one year high of $174.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

