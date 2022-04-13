State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 454 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of MSA Safety worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.86.

NYSE MSA opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $172.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.65. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 271.26 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 374.48%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

