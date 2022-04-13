-$0.73 EPS Expected for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) will report ($0.73) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.83). Astria Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Astria Therapeutics.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($11.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($10.34).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATXS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,323,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,158,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.42. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

About Astria Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astria Therapeutics (ATXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.