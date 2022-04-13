Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. Ooma posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on OOMA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ooma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OOMA stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. Ooma has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $345.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

