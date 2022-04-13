Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $850,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 729,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,051,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.77 and a 1-year high of $95.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 11.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

