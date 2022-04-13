Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 99,306 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 99,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,788,501.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,058 shares in the company, valued at $289,204.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 8th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 52,402 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $949,524.24.
- On Monday, March 7th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 60,532 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,184,005.92.
- On Friday, March 4th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $14,356,698.30.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10.
Shares of FNKO opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $885.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Funko by 60.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 141,878 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Funko by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 12.1% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
About Funko (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
