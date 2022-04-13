Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 99,306 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 99,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,788,501.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,058 shares in the company, valued at $289,204.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 52,402 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $949,524.24.

On Monday, March 7th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 60,532 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,184,005.92.

On Friday, March 4th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $14,356,698.30.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10.

Shares of FNKO opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $885.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Funko by 60.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 141,878 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Funko by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 12.1% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

