Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.61

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.44). On average, research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, Director J Daniel Mccranie acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

