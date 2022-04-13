SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SILV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 0.91.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 40.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverCrest Metals (Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.