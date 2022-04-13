Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.85.

Shares of PGR opened at $115.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.33. Progressive has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after buying an additional 2,342,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

