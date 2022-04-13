Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

CCRN stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $803.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.