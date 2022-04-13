Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALPMY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Astellas Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astellas Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53.

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

