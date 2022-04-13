Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALPMY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Astellas Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astellas Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53.
About Astellas Pharma (Get Rating)
Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

