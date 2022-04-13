Analysts Set Expectations for StoneX Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for StoneX Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SNEX stock opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.07.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $943,279. 15.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,497,000 after buying an additional 149,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.