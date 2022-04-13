Aon plc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AON in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.67.

NYSE:AON opened at $329.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. AON has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $336.41.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,546,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,637,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AON by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AON by 15.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.