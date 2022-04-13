Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 110,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

