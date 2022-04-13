Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BOH stock opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.00. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $95.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.