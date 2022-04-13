Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.
BOH stock opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.00. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $95.95.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.
Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
