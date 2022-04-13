Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Up to $19.88

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.88, but opened at $20.30. Innoviva shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 846 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Innoviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 5,385,208 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 847,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 104.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 725,120 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth $7,963,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth $6,594,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth $5,040,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

