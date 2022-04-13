Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 1,350.0% in March

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

BSMQ opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

