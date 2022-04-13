Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKSC stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 31.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

