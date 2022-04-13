Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COWN. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of COWN opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $599.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

In related news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cowen by 289.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

