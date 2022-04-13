PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $177.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PS Business Parks’ well-located portfolio is poised to gain amid healthy industrial real estate market fundamentals. Capital-recycling moves and a healthy balance sheet poise it firmly to seize growth opportunities. It completed the sale of the remaining 12 buildings in the Royal Tech Business Park, Irving, TX for a gross sales price of $93.0 million. The move comes as part of its focused strategy to decrease its ownership of office and office-oriented flex properties and invest in growth endeavors through infill industrial property acquisitions in its core markets. However, a rising supply in several markets is likely to intensify competition and curb pricing power. With a concentration of small-and mid-size customers, rent deferrals and customer defaults risks remain. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered PS Business Parks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PS Business Parks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of PSB opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.58. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $147.02 and a 52 week high of $189.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 314.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

