VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:CFO opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $78.15.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.
