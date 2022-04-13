VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $78.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,327,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,208,000 after acquiring an additional 59,367 shares in the last quarter.

