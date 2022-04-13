Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Decreases By 92.8%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the March 15th total of 411,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of CJJD opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CJJD. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,928 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

