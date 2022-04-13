COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Down to $13.02

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.02, but opened at $12.50. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 3.34.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $42,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 1,812.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

