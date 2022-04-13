Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Gap Down to $26.54

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.54, but opened at $25.65. Lightspeed POS shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 42,369 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,512,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,424,000 after buying an additional 686,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,627 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,571 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,731,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,647,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

